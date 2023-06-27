Edmonton Elks sign QB Khalil Tate

The Edmonton Elks have signed quarterback Khalil Tate.

The club made the announcement on Tuesday morning.

The American product suited up for two preseason games for Edmonton in 2023 before being released in May.

Tate previously played for the Toronto Argonauts in 2022, and the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020.

He also played four years with the University of Arizona Wildcats, amassing 6,318 passing yards, 57 touchdowns, and 31 interceptions, while adding 2,285 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns over 40 career games.

The news comes the day after the Elks released quarterback Kai Locksley.

The Elks will play the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday.