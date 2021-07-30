EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Elks have switched their quarterback options after signing Canadian Football League (CFL) veteran Dakota Prukop and releasing Drew Anderson.

Prukop played three seasons with the Toronto Argonauts, including during their successful Grey Cup run in 2017, and signed with Calgary in January.

The Stampeders released Prukop on Thursday as teams near the Friday evening CFL roster deadline. The 27-year-old quarterback has scored three touchdowns, 18 completions for 30 passing attempts, and a total of 284 yards.

Elks quarterback Drew Anderson was released by the team to make way for Prukop.

Anderson signed with the Elks on June 29 after playing football in the U.S.

Anderson was signed in 2019 by the Arizona Cardinals after not being selected in the NFL draft that year.

The 25-year-old quarterback played three games for the Cardinals that season and completed 18 of 32 passes for a total of two touchdowns and 206 yards.