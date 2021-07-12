EDMONTON -- After a cancelled 2020 season, Edmonton’s professional football team is back selling tickets for the opening game.

Tickets went on sale Monday for the first game of the season against the Ottawa Redblacks on Aug.7 at 8 p.m.

The Elks are featuring recurring promotions all-season-long, including: pre-game happy hour, free pop and popcorn for kids under 12, and digital 50/50 draws available to anyone within Alberta.