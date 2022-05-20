Edmonton Elks to unveil new jerseys Friday
The Edmonton Elks will unveil their 2022 home and away uniforms on Friday.
Offensive lineman Mark Kotre and defensive back Aaron Grymes will be on hand to show off the uniforms at 12:00 p.m. after the Elks' practice.
Tune in live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.
The new uniforms will also be on sale to the public on Friday, and can be purchased online or at the team store at Commonwealth Community Recreation Centre.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Hurts like hell': What goes into the price of gas in Canada
With the price of gas rising above $2 per litre and setting new records in Canada this year, CTVNews.ca looks at what goes into the price per litre of gasoline and where the situation could go from here.
Canada's first 2 monkeypox cases confirmed in Quebec
Quebec's health ministry announced Thursday evening there are two confirmed cases of monkeypox in the province, while 20 other suspected cases are still under investigation.
Tam gives federal pandemic update, answers questions on monkeypox
Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam and other federal officials are providing an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in a virtual press conference.
After N.B. police killing of Indigenous woman, chiefs demand systemic racism inquiry
The results of the recent coroner's inquest into the police killing of an Indigenous woman in New Brunswick demonstrate the urgent need for an Indigenous-led inquiry into systemic racism, according to the six chiefs of the Wolastoqey Nation.
'Holy grail of all finds': Ottawa boy finds gun while magnet fishing in creek
A 12-year-old Ottawa boy is sharing his story after a magnet fishing trip turned up an unexpected find.
What to do when your home appraisal falls short as the housing market cools
The cooling housing market has left some buyers with mortgages that can't cover the full cost of their home following an appraisal. Toronto-based mortgage broker Mary Sialtsis discusses what options these buyers have.
Why Canada is banning Huawei from participating in Canada's 5G network
The federal government is banning China's Huawei Technologies from involvement in Canada's 5G wireless network. Huawei and the Chinese government have vigorously denied accusations around the danger of spying, saying that the company poses no security threat.
'Buy now, pay later' plans could lead to exorbitant debt for Gen Z consumers: expert
'Buy now, pay later' plans are growing in popularity among Gen Z consumers, driven by influencers on TikTok and Instagram promoting these services. But one personal finance expert says these services can carry serious financial risks for young people.
Russian vodka, caviar and diamonds on new Canadian sanctions list
Foreign Minister Melanie Joly is today announcing a fresh wave of sanctions against Vladimir Putin's regime including a ban on importing Russian vodka, caviar and diamonds. The ban on the import of certain luxury goods from Russia covers alcoholic drinks, fish and seafood.
Calgary
-
'Fight for a stronger Alberta': Kenney comments for first time since announcing resignation
Premier Jason Kenney spoke publicly Friday for the first time since dropping the bombshell announcement that he plans to step down as UCP leader and premier of Alberta.
-
Oilers, Flames alumni look back at last playoff Battle of Alberta: 'A lot of hate'
The 1991 Battle of Alberta in particular was mean, nasty and downright violent.
-
Alberta Advantage? Rachel Notley hopes to pick up support that Jason Kenney lost
Thousands of Albertans were stunned Wednesday night when Premier Jason Kenney announced his impending resignation from the job.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police investigating after reports of shots fired, male found dead behind apartment building.
Saskatoon police are investigating after reports of two men being injured, shots fired and one person found dead.
-
'People didn't matter': Tenant details relationship with failed Saskatoon real estate firm
A Saskatoon woman says she knew she wasn’t dealing with a typical real estate company the day Epic Alliance took over her property in 2019.
-
Prince Albert homicide victim remembered as 'hard-working and helpful'
Charmaine Poorman isn’t ready to forgive the man accused of killing her brother, but she says her brother would.
Regina
-
623 people caught driving while suspended in April: SGI
The month of April saw 623 people caught driving while suspended in the province, according to a release from Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI).
-
Rain or shine Sask. Parks' camping season is underway
The weather might not be cooperating but the 2022 Sask. Parks camping season is officially underway kicking off on Thursday.
-
Sask. premier calls Jason Kenney's resignation a 'loss'
Saskatchewan’s premier says Jason Kenney’s resignation from his post in Alberta is a “loss.”
Atlantic
-
Crews responding to fire at Dartmouth scrap metal business
Police and firefighters are responding to a fire at Dartmouth Metals, a scrap metal business in Dartmouth, N.S.
-
-
Fuel prices drop in all three Maritime provinces overnight Friday
Prices at the pumps dipped in all three Maritime provinces Friday ahead of the May long weekend — with diesel seeing the sharpest drop.
Toronto
-
Gas prices in Ontario set to rise again. This is when you should fill up
Gas prices in Ontario dropped 10 cents per litre on Friday ahead of the long weekend but the relief at the pumps is expected to be short-lived.
-
Ontario reports 24 COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations continue to decrease
Ontario is reporting 24 COVID-19 deaths Friday, as hospitalizations and ICU admissions continue to decrease.
-
Toronto mayor asks federal and provincial governments for help amid rash of carjackings
Some drivers in Toronto may be feeling on edge as Toronto is dealing with a rash of violent carjackings targeting mostly high-end vehicles.
Montreal
-
-
TRAFFIC
TRAFFIC | Long weekend coming along with long waits on some Montreal-area roads due to construction
Road users planning on driving on the long weekend in and around Montreal should note that it will be very unpleasant in certain sectors due to major construction work that will last, in certain situations, until Tuesday.
-
11 Ukrainian children receive language exception, can go to English school in Quebec
Since March 2022, 11 Ukrainian children fleeing the war in their country have been granted language exceptions to study at English schools in Quebec.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa gas prices drop below $2 a litre at the start of the long weekend
Your long weekend road trip will be a little cheaper today, as gas prices drop below $2 a litre at Ottawa stations.
-
Ontario Liberals promise to pay 50 per cent of Ottawa's Stage 3 LRT project
"Fifty per cent of provincial funding for Stage 3 of Ottawa's regional transit plan is in the platform," Liberal leader Steven Del Duca told CTV Morning Live Friday morning.
-
Royal Military College awards posthumous degrees to four cadets killed in Kingston, Ont.
Four Royal Military College cadets who died in a motor vehicle accident in Kingston, Ont. last month were given their degrees posthumously on Thursday and honoured in a memorial put on by friends at the college.
Kitchener
-
Stratford swan dies of avian flu
The City of Stratford is urging residents and visitors not to feed local waterfowl including geese, ducks and swans after one its swans died of avian influenza.
-
Hanover fire cleanup expected to take several days
It’s expected to take several days for Hanover police and the Ontario Fire Marshal to investigate the blaze the tore through a downtown building.
-
'Somebody out there is missing this child': Remains of young girl found in water in Dunnville, Ont.
Provincial police announced Wednesday the human remains found in the water in Dunnville, Ont., the day before are that of a young girl.
Northern Ontario
-
Much of northeast under severe thunderstorm watch, hail possible
Severe thunderstorms could develop Friday afternoon in communities across northeastern Ontario, Environment Canada said.
-
OPP investigates arson after multiple dump trucks destroyed
Provincial police are investigating an arson that destroyed multiple dump trucks at a Caledon business.
-
Winnipeg
-
NEW
NEW | Manitoba changing eligibility for fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose
Manitoba's top doctor says health officials are changing the eligibility for a second COVID-19 booster vaccine.
-
Remains of woman found in Winnipeg, victim of 'horrifically grisly' homicide: police
Police say a "horrifically, grisly scene" near an apartment building where the partial remains of a woman were discovered this week has also taken investigators to a landfill.
-
Stakes are high for farmers as 2022 crop shapes up to be most expensive in history
The stakes are high as Canadian farmers take to the fields to plant 2022's crop, which some are saying could find a place in the record books as 'the most expensive ever.'
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Monkeypox in B.C.? 'Couple' possible cases under investigation, Canada's top doctor says
It's possible that there are cases of monkeypox in British Columbia, according to the country's top doctor.
-
Air conditioning coming soon: Cooling to be mandatory in new homes in Vancouver
Life in Vancouver is about to get a little cooler, thanks to a new requirement tucked into a council-approved report on bylaw and policy updates.
-
May long weekend marks busiest travel weekend in years for British Columbians
It’s expected to be the busiest travel weekend in nearly two years, as British Columbians mark the May long weekend without strict pandemic measures.
Vancouver Island
-
'Not a normal house pet': North Saanich woman enjoys hard-earned friendship with pig
Anette never expected that she’d be going for daily walks around her neighbourhood with a pair of pups and a 300 pound pig.
-
Canadian warships return to Esquimalt, B.C., after three-month operation
Two Canadian navy ships returned to their homeport in Esquimalt, B.C., on Thursday following their participation in Operation Caribbe, a counter-narcotics mission led by the U.S.
-
Car travelling 185 km/h on Malahat impounded: RCMP
Two drivers were slapped with temporary driving bans and had their vehicles impounded for seven days after they were spotted speeding excessively on the Malahat highway, according to RCMP.