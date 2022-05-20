Edmonton Elks to unveil new jerseys Friday

The Edmonton Elks

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russian vodka, caviar and diamonds on new Canadian sanctions list

Foreign Minister Melanie Joly is today announcing a fresh wave of sanctions against Vladimir Putin's regime including a ban on importing Russian vodka, caviar and diamonds. The ban on the import of certain luxury goods from Russia covers alcoholic drinks, fish and seafood.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island