Edmonton Elks to unveil new jerseys Friday

The Edmonton Elks will unveil their 2022 home and away uniforms on Friday.

Offensive lineman Mark Kotre and defensive back Aaron Grymes will be on hand to show off the uniforms at 12:00 p.m. after the Elks' practice.

Tune in live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

The new uniforms will also be on sale to the public on Friday, and can be purchased online or at the team store at Commonwealth Community Recreation Centre.