Edmonton employee assaulted during February attempted theft

Edmonton police have asked for help identifying a man who attempted to steal from a southwest business in February and assaulted a worker.

Investigators released on Tuesday images of the man from Feb. 19.

An employee at a drug store at 109 Street and 23 Avenue asked him to leave after he caught him trying to steal.

That's when the man assaulted the worker and fled, police say.

The employee was hospitalized with "significant" injuries but has since been released.

The man was believed to be about 5'10" tall, had long dark hair which had been pulled into a ponytail, and on that day was wearing black pants, a blue jacket, and Nike running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Edmonton Police Service or Crime Stoppers.