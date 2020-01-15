EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Eskimos have announced Scott Milanovich's coaching staff.

Milanovich, who was hired as head coach in December, will also serve as offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach and special teams assistant.

The new head coach will work with:

AJ Gass, Special Teams Coordinator

Noel Thorpe, Defensive Coordinator

Demetrious Maxie, Defensive Line

John McDonnell, Offensive Line

Winston October, Wide Receivers/Pass Game Coordinator

Derek Oswalt, Defensive Assistant

The Eskimos said more assistant coaches will be added "in the near future."

Former Eskimos head coach Jason Maas was fired in late November after the team lost to the Hamilton Ticats in the Eastern Final.

The Eskimos agreed to a deal with Milanovich — who was the Toronto Argonauts head coach from 2012 until 2016 — while he was the Jacksonville Jaguars' quarterback coach.