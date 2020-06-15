EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Eskimos will keep their facilities closed even after the Alberta government gave sports teams and gyms the green light to resume group fitness in Stage 2 of relaunch.

"Considering the limitations of working out in groups and the fact that we don’t have an in house weight room, we have chosen to keep our facilities closed at this time," the Eskimos told CTV News Edmonton. "Our players will continue to work out on their own as they have the entire off-season."

The Edmonton Oilers opened their facilities for small group workouts last Monday as part of the NHL's second phase of its return-to-play plan.

The CFL, however, remains in talks on how to start its 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.