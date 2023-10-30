Edmonton event organizers plead for city funding boost

The organizers who attract major sporting and cultural events to Edmonton say they need a funding boost to maintain its reputation as a great host city.

In recent years, the city and Explore Edmonton, its tourism arm, have focussed efforts and spending on wooing major events such as the FIFA World Cup and the Commonwealth Games. Bids for both proved unsuccessful.

On Monday morning, city councillors heard from organizers involved in a variety of existing events such as 3-on-3 basketball, triathlon, baseball and the snowboarding Big Air World Cup.

They say the city's focus and funding should shift back to more small and medium events that are often more accessible to more Edmontonians and can have an oversized economic impact.

"Funding has just sort of eroded over the years, because of other priorities and looking for efficiencies and such," Stephen Bourdeau of Do North Events said Monday. "Events have kind of taken a back seat as a priority."

City staff say the current annual funding needs to quadruple to $2 million to make the event-attraction strategy work.

While Mayor Amarjeet Sohi acknowledged the value major events bring to Edmonton, he said the city's financial situation won't allow a $2-million commitment.