Edmonton expecting provincial cash bump to help city's homeless

EDMONTON -

More provincial money is expected to flow to Edmonton so the city can help its most vulnerable people.

Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Mike Ellis will announce funding Friday morning.

Police Chief Dale McFee -- who was recently appointed co-chair of a group tasked with coming up with ways to reduce chronic homelessness in Alberta's capital city -- will also be there.

On Wednesday, the provincial government announced $23 million to help cover operating expenses for homeless and domestic violence shelters through the winter. Of that cash, $1.5 million will go directly to opening up to 200 beds at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, which recent data suggests still does not have enough emergency shelter spaces.

Later on Friday, Elllis will be in Red Deer for a sod turning at the site of a future 75-bed recovery facility.