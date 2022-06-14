Edmonton exploring options to protect trees on private land

The City of Edmonton is looking at options to protect trees located on private property.

A report presented to the Urban Planning Committee on Tuesday says trees are often removed from infill development lots because their placement limits the buildable area on the site.

The report presents three options to protect trees on private land.

The first option is a private tree bylaw, which would require a permit for the removal of trees or a tree preservation plan when development is taking place on site.

The second option is regulating trees through a zoning bylaw. Tree removal would be tied directly to development permits.

The third option is for the city to provide incentives for preserving existing trees.

According to the report, Ottawa, Toronto and Surrey currently have bylaws that require residents to obtain a permit before removing a tree on private land.

Edmonton currently has a bylaw that requires a permit or preservation plan for any work done within five metres of a boulevard and open space tree or within 10 metres of a natural stand.

The city is currently in the process of trying to increase the urban tree count in Edmonton by two million net new trees.

The committee is expected to hear a number of speakers on the report throughout the afternoon on Tuesday.