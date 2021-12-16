Edmonton extends parking ban after giving out nearly 200 tickets

The grace period for Edmonton’s latest parking ban is over but the city says not enough drivers took advantage of it, and so the ban is now being extended.

A total of 186 vehicles were ticketed on Wednesday, the first day of a Phase 1 parking ban enacted the previous evening.

Announcing the season's third such parking ban, a city official warned Edmontonians on Tuesday the rules would be enforced this time after an education-first approach as crews work around the clock to clear streets.

“Unfortunately, we are finding that many of our collector roadways and transit park and ride access roads are still populated with vehicles, making it more difficult for equipment to maintain those areas," said Andrew Grant, the city's general supervisor of infrastructure field operations, parks and roads services. "We have had to adjust our operations, affecting the City’s progress and delaying completion.”

As a result, the city extended the parking ban for another 24 to 48 hours after it was scheduled to end Thursday night.

A Phase 1 parking ban prohibits parking on arterial roads, collector roads, bus routes and roads in business improvement areas. Parking is allowed on roads as soon as they have been cleared.

Vehicles parked illegally may receive a $100 ticket or be towed.

No vehicles were towed on Wednesday.

"It takes a community effort to deliver on effective snow clearing," Grant said. "Please help our crews out and do not park on roads so the equipment can get through.”

The city plans to call a Phase 2 parking ban after all roads under Phase 1 are cleared, which will then mean Edmontonians cannot park on residential roads and alleyways and industrial area roads before snow is cleared.

The city will not be issuing tickets during this Phase 2 ban.