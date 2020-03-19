EDMONTON -- Mayor Don Iveson will outline how the city plans to help Edmonton's homeless population during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Iveson told reporters Wednesday the city recognizes the threat coronavirus poses to those living on the streets.

"I do worry that our homeless population could be exposed to a public health emergency if all orders of government do not act decisively," he said.

Iveson said that the city is working with community partners and health authorities on steps shelters can take to limit contagion.

Advocates are appealing to governments to establish safe spaces for homeless people to self-isolate, in accordance with instructions from public health authorities to contain the spread of the virus.

“There have been closures, recommended and issued, that greatly affect people experiencing poverty and homelessness,” reads a statement from the Bissell Centre.

So far, the city has resisted calls to follow Calgary and Red Deer in declaring a local state of emergency.

The centre says it’s had to suspend all volunteer activities and group programming and has also closed its daycare centre.

“We want to assure our supporters, staff and community members that we are doing everything in our power, organizationally, to be on top of the changes.”

There are more than 1,600 people dealing with homelessness in Edmonton, according to the most recent data.

EMERGENCY OPERATIONS CENTRE ACTIVATED

On Tuesday, Edmonton activated the city's emergency operations centre, a dedicated facility that coordinates communication between emergency services including fire crews, police, as well as power and utilities companies.

