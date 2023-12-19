Edmonton filmmaker to debut film at Metro Cinema

EDMONTON
    An Edmonton filmmaker is screening his debut film at the Metro Cinema on Tuesday.

    Spirit of the Season is a holiday-themed comedy horror film.

    "Instead of a monster or a demon that attacks them, it's the spirit of Christmas," co-writer and co-director Robyn Slack told CTV News Edmonton.

    Each of the characters in the film represents a struggle someone might have during the holidays.

    "We have a character who doesn't have a lot of family left and doesn't have anyone to spend the holidays with," Slack said. "We have a Trans, non-binary character who struggles with their family accepting their identity."

    The film was shot in Strawberry Creek south of Edmonton, a house in Mill Woods and streets around the city.

    His team consisted of a crew of five and a cast of five, all friends and family.

    "The film process definitely felt more intimate," said actor Michael Vetsch. "Just you, the director and the camera, being a lot more isolated in terms of that performance."

    The film's poster now hangs at the Metro Cinema where screening starts on Tuesday — a dream come true for Slack and his team.

    "The idea of seeing our film up on the screen is incredible," Slack said. "I can't wait."

    Tickets are available online.

