Peel off the layers: After a period of extreme cold, Edmonton is seeing single-digit temperatures.

For the first time in three weeks, Edmonton’s St. Mary School had recess outside on Tuesday.

“We're getting out all our energy, cause when you're crammed inside you're just a big ball of energy, not allowed to run or scream,” said Grade 5 student Sophie.

Staff have felt the relief, too. Any time temperatures drop below -21 C (including wind chill), school policy is to bring students inside.

“It's a lot of indoor time, you can't even open windows or doors, but with the gym, and different activities we've got going on in the classroom, in and around the school we made it work,” explained Sophie’s teacher, Kathleen Eistetter.

Edmontonians were also seen enjoying the mild weather at Victoria and Hawrelak Parks.

“Last week I didn't see anybody here, occasionally one person, and now it's—I saw maybe 10 today,” recalled cross-country skier Michael Cross.

CTV Edmonton Meteorologist Josh Classen said Edmonton had not been warmer than -10 C since January.

With files from Jeremy Thompson