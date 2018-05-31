Edmonton Fire Rescue lifted the city’s fire ban Thursday morning thanks to the recent rain and cooler weather.

The city said Edmontonians are now allowed to use: open burning permits, backyard fire pits, cooking stoves and BBQs that use wood or briquettes, and fireworks.

Backyard fire pits must meet requirements outlined by the Community Standards Bylaw, the city said.

Strathcona County’s fire ban was lifted Wednesday afternoon.