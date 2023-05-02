Edmonton fire chief to talk fire risk Tuesday morning, after full day of firefighting

Edmonton's fire chief is scheduled to speak Tuesday morning about the fire risk in the capital city.

On Monday, firefighters were called to brush or grass fires in west Edmonton, Ellerslie and Wayne Gretzky Drive, and structure fires in Terwillegar and downtown.

Crews were still on scene in west Edmonton Tuesday morning, working in brush near 111 Avenue and 189 Street. No flames were visible but the area was still smoky.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said the blaze was still considered active.

Three grass fires were also extinguished on Monday in St. Albert's Grandin area.

All day long, fire officials reminded the public of the importance of exercising extra caution in dry and windy conditions.

EFRS' acting fire chief David Lazenby will speak at 9:30 a.m. at Fire Station #1. Watch it live on CTV News Edmonton.

The city does not currently have a fire ban or any restrictions in place.