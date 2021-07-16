EDMONTON -- Traffic is now open at 106 Avenue and 82 Street after crews worked to bring two fires under control.

No one was injured after crews worked to extinguish a fire at Hilltop Restaurant and Pub on 106 Avenue and 82 Street just after 5 a.m. on Friday in the Forest Heights neighbourhood.

The building remains fully intact with most damage left to a room at the back of the structure. Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) say the fire was declared out at 7:55 a.m.

A vehicle in an alley at 105 Avenue and 78 Street went up in flames, just a few blocks away from Hilltop Restaurant and Pub. Fire crews worked to keep the flames from spreading Friday morning.

The cause of both fires is currently under investigation, according to EFRS.