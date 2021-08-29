Advertisement
Edmonton firefighters recover body from North Saskatchewan River
Published Sunday, August 29, 2021 4:42PM MDT
EDMONTON -- Firefighters recovered a body from the North Saskatchewan River Sunday afternoon.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told CTV News they received a call for assistance from police who had received reports of people seeing a body in the river.
The body was retrieved by firefighters on a jet boat just east of the pedestrian footbridge by the Terwillegar dog park.
Edmonton police are now investigating.
No further details were available.