Edmonton firefighting captain charged with several child pornography offences

A captain with Edmonton Fire Rescue Service is accused of possessing, accessing and making available child sexual abuse materials.

Charges were announced against 54-year-old Christopher McDonald on Wednesday.

ALERT, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams, began investigating McDonald in October 2023 after receiving tips about "a suspect sharing high volumes of child sexual exploitation materials online."

He was arrested on Jan. 16.

From his home, police seized "a number" of computers and electronic devices, which will be examined. Investigators also found several firearms that weren't being stored properly.

McDonald was charged with possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography, making available child pornography, and two counts of unsafe storage of a firearm.

He was released under court-ordered conditions and is scheduled to appear in court again in February in Morinville.

“Given the position of authority and the role firefighters have in the community, it is concerning that the suspect is accessing and distributing child sexual abuse material,” ALERT's Const. Scott Sterling said.

ALERT is encouraging anyone with information to contact local police or Crime Stoppers.