Edmonton firefighting captain charged with several child pornography offences
A captain with Edmonton Fire Rescue Service is accused of possessing, accessing and making available child sexual abuse materials.
Charges were announced against 54-year-old Christopher McDonald on Wednesday.
ALERT, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams, began investigating McDonald in October 2023 after receiving tips about "a suspect sharing high volumes of child sexual exploitation materials online."
He was arrested on Jan. 16.
From his home, police seized "a number" of computers and electronic devices, which will be examined. Investigators also found several firearms that weren't being stored properly.
McDonald was charged with possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography, making available child pornography, and two counts of unsafe storage of a firearm.
He was released under court-ordered conditions and is scheduled to appear in court again in February in Morinville.
“Given the position of authority and the role firefighters have in the community, it is concerning that the suspect is accessing and distributing child sexual abuse material,” ALERT's Const. Scott Sterling said.
ALERT is encouraging anyone with information to contact local police or Crime Stoppers.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
The latest recall from Ford impacts thousands of Canadian customers
Ford is recalling about 93,000 of its Explorer vehicles in Canada due to an exterior part that may be loose, missing or become detached and create a hazard for other drivers on the road. Here's what you need to know.
Boeing 757 loses nose wheel while preparing for takeoff in Atlanta
The nose wheel of a Boeing 757 passenger jet operated by Delta Air Lines popped off and rolled away as the plane was lining up for takeoff over the weekend from Atlanta's international airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
DEVELOPING Bank of Canada holds key interest rate at 5%, signals shift toward rate cut talks
The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate at five per cent today and signalled it has begun discussing when it should start cutting rates.
Jon Stewart will return to 'The Daily Show' as host - just on Mondays
Comedian Jon Stewart is rewinding the clock, returning to “The Daily Show” as an occasional host and executive producing through the 2024 U.S. elections cycle.
'I didn't have that kind of money': Know your legal rights on rent increases
Many Canadians may be looking for ways to navigate rising rental costs, as well as what action to take when they suspect a landlord might be demanding more than they're permitted to.
Name of Vancouver Island creek deemed offensive, could be changed
Coonskin Creek in Youbou, B.C., has been flagged by Natural Resources Canada as derogatory and a request has been made to the Cowichan Valley Regional District (CVRD) to rescind the name.
Luck of the draw: Chase the Ace winner takes home over $8M
After 48 weeks, the Chase the Ace in northern New Brunswick has come to a close, with the winner taking home more than $8 million.
WATCH 'The year of cuts': Senior economist's prediction for 2024, after Bank of Canada decision
The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate at five per cent, however it warned that it's still worried about the risk of inflation. One economist says although he expects cuts are coming in 2024, nothing is 'preordained.'
Manulife to offer Aeroplan points to group benefits members
Manulife Financial Corp. says it has reached a deal to offer Aeroplan loyalty points to group benefits members through its new digital platform.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Tucker Carlson and Danielle Smith set to take the stage in Calgary
A right-wing news commentator who was fired by Fox News last year is set to meet with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in Calgary.
-
New Bearspaw development up for debate at Rocky View County council
A new mixed-use development could bring hundreds of homes and stores to a community on the outskirts of Calgary.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Bank of Canada holds key interest rate at 5%, signals shift toward rate cut talks
The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate at five per cent today and signalled it has begun discussing when it should start cutting rates.
Saskatoon
-
James Smith inquest: Mass killer demonstrated 'good behaviour' before release
A director with the federal correctional service defended the practice of releasing offenders from prison to complete their sentence in the community.
-
Majority polled in Sask. stressed about money 'often' or 'all the time'
Three in five Canadians say they can’t keep up with the current cost of living, with 55 per cent of people polled in Saskatchewan admitting they are stressed about money “often” or “all of the time.”
-
Former Saskatoon teacher found not guilty of sexual exploitation
A former high school teacher was found not guilty of sexual exploitation at Court of King's Bench in Saskatoon on Tuesday.
Regina
-
Regina warm-up could topple century-old weather records
A significant warm up is in the forecast for much of southern Saskatchewan with temperatures expected to climb high enough to break a century-old record in Regina.
-
Majority polled in Sask. stressed about money 'often' or 'all the time'
Three in five Canadians say they can’t keep up with the current cost of living, with 55 per cent of people polled in Saskatchewan admitting they are stressed about money “often” or “all of the time.”
-
Sask. friends turn gutted plane into ice fishing shack
A group of ice fisherman in Saskatchewan have truly outdone themselves when it comes to their shack – taking their winter pastime to new heights.
Atlantic
-
Luck of the draw: Chase the Ace winner takes home over $8M
After 48 weeks, the Chase the Ace in northern New Brunswick has come to a close, with the winner taking home more than $8 million.
-
Tent encampment residents not interested in shelter provided by N.S. government
A Halifax Transit bus arrived in Lower Sackville at noon Tuesday, ready to transport residents of the tent encampment on Cobequid Road to the new shelter at the Halifax Forum, but it left empty.
-
Safety board cites lack of crew knowledge on fire system after Atlantic Destiny investigation
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is raising concerns about crew knowledge of fire suppression systems on vessels after it completed its investigation into the sinking of the Atlantic Destiny off the coast of Nova Scotia.
Toronto
-
Fallsview Casino hit with $70K fine after handing over $80K in chips to 'high risk' player: AGCO
Ontario's gambling watchdog has slapped a popular Niagara Falls casino with a fine after it allegedly allowed a “high-risk” player to exchange $80,000 in cash for chips and walk out without gambling.
-
Ontario man will get money back after mistakenly sending $5K to stranger
An Ontario father wanting to pay for his son’s college expenses was shocked he never received the $5,000. Only after the money was gone did he learn it was sent to the wrong account – to someone else, who happened to also be named Kyle – but was a complete stranger.
-
Police issue arrest warrant for mother who allegedly abducted her three children
Police have issued an arrest warrant for a Clarington mother who is accused of abducting her three children last month.
Montreal
-
Working women get more migraines than anyone else, and they're not being taken seriously
Working women get more migraines than anyone else, according to a headache neurologist in Montreal.
-
2 Quebec realtors found guilty of submitting bogus offers
Two Quebec realtors who were suspended after being accused of submitting bogus offers on homes have both been found guilty.
-
Freezing rain warning in effect for Montreal
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued freezing rain warnings from eastern Ontario into southwestern Quebec.
Ottawa
-
FREEZING RAIN WARNING
FREEZING RAIN WARNING ‘Prolonged period of freezing rain’ expected to hit Ottawa tonight, Environment Canada says
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa, calling for 5 to 10 mm of ice on Wednesday night and Thursday.
-
One dead in crash on Hwy. 7 in Drummond/North Elmsley
Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead following a crash on Highway 7 in Drummond/North Elmsley, southwest of Ottawa.
-
Ottawa Catholic School Board rescheduling April PA Day due to solar eclipse risks
The Ottawa Catholic School Board is looking to reschedule its April professional activity due to the total solar eclipse, citing concerns about students looking at the sun during the "awe-inspiring event."
Kitchener
-
Minor injuries for Guelph pharmacy employee after knifepoint robbery
A third armed pharmacy robbery has been reported in the area in just over a 24 hour span.
-
Crash damages hydro pole in Kitchener
Crews are on scene in Kitchener where a crash damaged a hydro pole Wednesday morning.
-
Psychiatrist explains decision to remove Timi Gusak from suicide watch days before his death
An inquest has heard Gusak died after wrapping a bedsheet loop around his neck, and the loop was already in the cell when Gusak was moved there.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Dangerous offender in Sudbury charged with more child exploitation charges
A Sudbury man deemed a dangerous offender, who has been barred from being around young people, is facing a list of new disturbing charges involving online child exploitation.
-
Ontario man will get money back after mistakenly sending $5K to stranger
An Ontario father wanting to pay for his son’s college expenses was shocked he never received the $5,000. Only after the money was gone did he learn it was sent to the wrong account – to someone else, who happened to also be named Kyle – but was a complete stranger.
-
Nearly 2,000 blinds recalled in Canada due to strangulation hazard
Health Canada issued recalls for blinds from four companies over strangulation hazards in a matter of just two days.
Winnipeg
-
One person in hospital, dog found deceased after house fire
One person is in critical condition after a house fire in the Earl Grey area.
-
Winnipeg homicide suspect arrested in northern Manitoba
A man wanted in connection with a shooting death on Portage Avenue last November has been arrested in northern Manitoba.
-
Backlog of health card applications cause for concern for Manitobans
A Manitoba health card holdup is leaving some with no other option but to pay out of pocket for medical care.
Vancouver
-
B.C. coroner's update on toxic drug crisis expected to reveal 'unprecedented' deaths in 2023
B.C.'s chief coroner will provide an update on deaths from toxic drugs in the province – and the total number of lives lost is expected to be 'unprecedented.'
-
Metro Vancouver bus and SeaBus services resume after 48-hour strike ends
Bus and SeaBus services in Metro Vancouver resumed Wednesday morning after the end of a 48-hour strike by supervisors that ground Coast Mountain Bus Company routes to a standstill
-
Man dead after targeted shooting in Burnaby
A shooting in Burnaby, B.C., on Tuesday night has left one man dead, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.
Vancouver Island
-
So desperate for doctors, Colwood contemplates running health clinic itself
Construction of the Pure Medical Clinic in Colwood's Royal Bay neighbourhood has been complete since last October. It's ready for patients. All it needs is one key thing: doctors.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Bank of Canada holds key interest rate at 5%, signals shift toward rate cut talks
The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate at five per cent today and signalled it has begun discussing when it should start cutting rates.
-
B.C. doctors say pay boost for IUD insertions will reduce patient pain, waitlists
Women’s health physicians in B.C. say patients are receiving better care due to compensation changes around intrauterine device insertions.