Edmonton Folk Music Festival announces full 2024 lineup

    Organizers behind the Edmonton Folk Music Festival announced the event's 2024 headliners on Thursday, ahead of tickets going on sale June 1.

    Alongside main stage final act Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, who were announced earlier in the year, Zimbabwean group Mokoomba and New York R&B/soul artist Danielle Ponder will close the Aug. 8-11 festival.

    It will be opened on Thursday by singer-songwriter Ben Howard and Black Pumas, the psychedelic soul band based in Texas.

    Blue Rodeo will return on Friday, ahead of Afro-Latin band La Misa Negra.

    Saturday's headliners include rock band Dawes, Beyoncé collaborator Rhiannon Giddens, and singer-songwriters Angie McMahon and Fantastic Negrito.

    More to come… 

