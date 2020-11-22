EDMONTON -- Another big 50-50 jackpot will be held in Edmonton on Sunday.

The Edmonton Football Club put on the draw in support of the Winnifred Stewart Association’s Joey Moss Memorial Fund, which helps people with developmental disabilities.

Moss was the long-time locker room attendant for both the Edmonton Football Club and the Edmonton Oilers. He died last month at age 57.

The draw will mark the end of 14 Days of Grey Cup, in place of what would have been Grey Cup Season.

Tickets for the draw will be sold until 8 p.m. on Sunday.