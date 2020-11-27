EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Football Team is holding another 50/50 draw next week, this time in support of amateur football programs in northern Alberta.

Tickets will go on sale on Saturday, Dec. 5.

This is the second online 50/50 raffle by Edmonton's CFL team. The funds raised by the first draw, held in November, went to the Joey Moss Memorial Fund.

Club officials said they wanted this draw to help support youth mental and physical health.

The Edmonton Wildcats, Edmonton Huskies and the University of Alberta Golden Bears football teams will all be beneficiaries.

"Contributing to minor football helps develop young minds and players that ultimately may have a chance to do great things in their sport and beyond," EE Football Team President and CEO Chris Presson said in a written release. "I hope everyone will get behind this 50/50 as they did with Joey’s. If they do, then everyone wins.”

Ticket sales open at 10 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Dec. 5. The winning number will be posted about an hour later. Details and ticket prices are available on the team's website.

The 50/50 draw is sponsored by Sentinel Storage.