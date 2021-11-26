Edmonton friends building and selling custom art made out of vintage electronics

EDMONTON -

Two junior high buddies in Edmonton have turned their shared love of antique electronics into a growing business that builds cool — sometimes weird — items out of old TVs, record players and radios.

"I have one guy reaching out, he wants to turn one (TV) into a turtle terrarium," fabricator Mitchell Kelloway said.

"If you've got a dream for one, why not? We can make it happen!"

Their company is called UNIQ ANTIQ.

Its founders are buying up vintage stuff from estate sales, garage sales, barns and attics.

Some of their finds still work and are resold after some restoration.

Some of the electronics are already broken, so they tear them apart and rebuild the item into something new.

"Some of the stuff you have to pay for, and some of the stuff you get lucky. We've been having a lot of fun searching for it," electrician Shane Tellier said.

Electrician Shane Tellier is one half of UNIQ ANTIQ, an Edmonton company that refurbishes vintage items.

"We just started refinishing a few products for ourselves, and we got some interest from family and friends, and then it kinda branched out from there."

The guys post their creations on Instagram. Some people reach out and buy it that way, others ask for custom builds.

The hobby is still growing into a business, and their stockpile is growing as well, filling both of co-owner's garages and some warehouse space.

"I would love to make it a full-time job personally," Kelloway said.

"It's amazing what people are into right now, people are feeling nostalgic right now. I don't know what it is."

