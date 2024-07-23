Edmonton gas station employee found guilty of terrorism charges in the U.K.

An Edmonton man has been convicted of multiple charges under the Terrorism Act in the United Kingdom.

Khaled Hussein, a Canadian citizen, and British preacher Anjem Choudary were convicted on Tuesday.

The RCMP Federal Policing Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) began an investigation in October 2019 into individuals in Alberta who were recruiting, radicalizing, and facilitating entry into violent extremism.

According to INSET, Hussein, who worked at an Edmonton gas station, was identified as a person of interest during the investigation.

An investigation into Hussein's activities found that he was reportedly heavily involved with the Islamic Thinkers Society (ITS), which is known to be another name for Al-Muhajiroun (ALM).

"A number of former ALM followers have been linked to terror plots, including the murder of five people on Westminster Bridge on March 22, 2017, and an attack that killed eight on London Bridge on June 3, 2017," INSET said in a news release.

INSET said over the course of three years, investigators were able to determine that Hussein was sharing ITS/ALM information with Choudary, 57, in London, U.K.

In June 2023 investigators discovered that Hussein was planning to travel from Edmonton to London, and immediately contacted the United Kingdom Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command (CTC), where a parallel investigation was being conducted.

On July 17, 2023, Hussein was arrested after landing in London by the CTC and charged with the following offences under U.K. law:

S.11 Terrorism Act - Membership in a proscribed organization; and

S.49 Notice – Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act.

Choudary was also arrested by the CTC on July 17, 2023 and was charged with the following:

S.11 Terrorism Act - Membership in a proscribed organization;

S.12 Terrorism Act - Addressing meetings to encourage support of a proscribed organization; and

S.56 Terrorism Act - Directing a terrorist organization.

Both men were found guilty on all charges on Tuesday.