More than two weeks after her mother accused the Stollery Children’s Hospital of negligence over an IV complication, a little girl is back at home.

“Her spirits are coming back,” Jalena Gunther, mother of three-year-old Emmy said. The little girl is home, dancing and playing, weeks after experiencing complications with an IV while at the Stollery Children’s Hospital.

On January 19, the IV slipped out of Emmy’s vein and into the surrounding tissue, causing major swelling and blisters. The issue left extensive damage on her hand, and she had to have three surgeries, including a skin graft.

“It was quite catastrophic, to use a dramatic word, but it was,” Gunther said. “It’s not something that ever should’ve happened.”

Emmy has Down syndrome and is non-verbal and needs her hands to sign.

Gunther said the incident was avoidable because family alerted staff that something was wrong, but said no one took those concerns seriously.

“I’m really sad that that their negligence in their job that night has hurt my daughter,” Gunther said.

The Canadian Patient Safety Institute said it’s common for IVs to slip out, but serious injuries are rare.

“It would be unusual though for that amount of harm to be done,” CEO Chris Power said. “Typically when an IV goes interstitial, the nurse or whoever is looking after that patient, would notice that and remove it and change it.”

Alberta Health Services said IVs should be checked at least once an hourat the Stollery.

Meanwhile, AHS is investigating, saying in a statement: “We want to ensure we review and understand what happened, as well as identify any actions we can improve upon to help prevent such complications in the future.”

Now, Gunther says she’s noticing improvements every day, as her daughter works to recover from her injuries.

“This morning she grabbed her toy, which is the first time she’s done it since it happened,” Gunther said.

