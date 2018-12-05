An Edmonton group home care worker was charged with sexual offences allegedly committed against an 11-year-old.

The ALERT Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit arrested Samer Temraz, 40, on Nov. 5 after the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre alerted local police Temraz had accessed child pornography.

After Temraz was arrested, ICE searched his electronic devices and found evidence of sexual assault against a minor.

The victim was under Temraz’s care at the group home where he worked, which ALERT did not name to protect the 11-year-old.

Temraz was charged with sexual assault, sexual exploitation, sexual interference, possession of child pornography, transmitting child pornography and making child pornography.

The 40-year-old has been in custody since he was arrested. He appeared in court Wednesday and his next court visit was scheduled for Jan. 8.

Police believes there may be additional victims, and investigators are contacting and interviewing minors who have had contact with Temraz.

If you have information about this investigation, you are encouraged to contact police or cybertip.ca.