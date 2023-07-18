Edmonton had a lot of rain, but it poured southeast of the city

Edmonton's Blatchford weather station officially picked up just over 35 mm of rain Monday night and early Tuesday.

Areas around the city ranged from 27 to 42 mm. But, look at those "pink" areas southeast and north of the Edmonton region.

Seventy to 100 mm of rain was recorded in some of the Holden and Ryley region just northeast of Camrose.

The Camrose area wasn't far behind with approximately 60-70 mm of rain.

This rainfall graphic was produced by Environment & Climate Change Canada and has rainfall totals up to noon Tuesday.

East-central Alberta continued to see rain through the day and their actual rainfall amounts will end up higher than what's listed on the map.

There's a secondary bullseye of 50-60 mm of rain in the Westlock/Thorhild/Athabasca region north of Edmonton.

And, you can see the uneven spread of rainfall across Edmonton with most of the city in that "purple" range of 30 to 40 mm, but a few spots in the southwest with just less than 30 mm.

These rainfall totals may not reflect highly-localized pockets of higher or lower rainfall totals. But, the maps do offer a pretty good idea of where the rain fell and roughly how much each region received up to noon today.