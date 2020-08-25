EDMONTON -- The City of Edmonton has yet to issue a ticket to non-mask wearers since face coverings became mandatory in all indoor public spaces this month.

Peace officers, transit peace officers and municipal enforcement officers are counting who is and isn't wearing masks at community and recreation facilities and public transit.

A total of 102,732 Edmontonians have attended recreation facilities between Aug. 1 and Monday, with 2,599 not wearing masks, including people exempt from wearing them.

Transit officers have reported 92.5 per cent compliance, City of Edmonton data shows.

Businesses have reported 98 per cent compliance, but two establishments told CTV News they have had customers become aggressive when told to put on a mask.

Officials are choosing to educate Edmontonians and give them masks instead of fining them.

The city has also decided to stop distributing exemption cards at recreation centres and is in the process of re-evaluating the program to ensure those with valid reasons are the only ones to get them, a spokesperson told CTV News. Cards issued by Aug. 12 are still valid.

Masks became mandatory on Aug. 1.

Edmonton has 567 active infections of COVID-19 and the entire city is under Alberta Health's watch category with an active case rate over 50 per 100,000 residents.