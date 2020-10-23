EDMONTON -- Bus shelter vandalism is on the rise in Edmonton this year.

As of Sept. 23, the City of Edmonton had spent $218,013 on 768 windows, an increase compared to each of the past three years.

2017: $156,855 on 588 windows

2018: $113,488 on 339 windows

2019: $201,574 on 592 windows

Costs include glass, bus shelter parts and fleet costs, according to the city.

Approximately 80 bus shelters were smashed in one week last month across Edmonton, costing the city approximately $60,000.

“Bus shelter vandalism is a senseless act, especially at a time when finances are already constrained. Every Edmontonian pays for the repair costs,” city spokesperson Rowan Anderson said.