Edmonton high school class offers live media production experience
Students taking a special class at an Edmonton high school are learning how to run professional sports broadcasts.
In what originally began as a way to share athletics at Strathcona High School with the broader community, a massive video operation is giving students the chance to learn about and work on live productions showcasing volleyball and basketball games and tournaments.
The media club was first offered in 2016 when students put together video recaps of sports matches. That then grew into a class offering high school credits for students to learn the different aspects of live media production.
"It's grown from two cameras and a simple video switcher to a rather large production," said Greg Forsyth, teacher and club supervisor.
"It's really awesome to see them grow and come in as Grade 10's and just start operating a camera and do little things," Forsyth added. "Then by the time they're in Grade 12, they run shows, do graphics and get really involved in it."
The pandemic helped to grow the production scale since fans were no longer allowed to watch games in person. Viewers ballooned from a couple hundred into the thousands.
"Everyone was watching online," said Rudy De Lorenzo, a media club alumni who now volunteers. "It helped us become the huge operation now."
Scona students help create live sports productions as part of a club and class (CTV News Edmonton/Dave Mitchell).
The students helped improve the broadcast experience even to include on-screen graphics and replays.
Sam Forgie, a Grade 10 student taking the class, says he loves the production aspect and working as a team to get replays ready.
"It's a very lifelong skill," he added. "Being able to put together a show for other people to watch and to run a camera."
"I love working with other people and just having everyone talking together to make the best shots," Forgie said. "It's a lot of fun."
