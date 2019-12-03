EDMONTON -- Residential listings and sales both decreased in Edmonton last month while prices remained largely the same.

According to the Realtors Association of Edmonton's November report, homes for sale saw a year over year decrease of 13.60 per cent and a month over month decrease of 24.11 per cent.

Sales did increase by 1.51 per cent compared to November 2018, but they saw a 14.77 per cent decrease month over month.

"The Edmonton market prices remain stable with a decrease in year-over-year residential listings," said Realtors Association of Edmonton Chair Michael Brodrick. "There are about 260 fewer listings than we had in November of last year, and single family home pricing increased 0.24%, duplexes are down 7.99%, and condos are up 3.37% year-over-year."

The November single family average price was $424,832, a 1.39 per cent decrease from the year before, and the condo average price was $226,514, a 4.61 per cent increase.

Edmonton's most expensive home was listed at $3.4 million, but it sold for $1.6 million. The most expensive condo was listed at $1.8 million and sold for $1.7 million.