Edmonton homicide victim found in burning truck had 'heart of gold'

The mother of a man found dead in August inside a burning truck in an Edmonton alley describes him as the type of person who "would've given the shirt off his back to anybody."

Edmonton police identified Kevin Charles Hind of Calgary as the man found dead inside the truck on Aug. 4 in the city's northeast once the fire had been put out.

The medical examiner determined four days later Hind, a 29-year-old father of five, died by homicide. His identity wasn't known at the time. Police are withholding his cause of death for investigative reasons.

"He had the biggest heart of gold when you got to know him," Schana Kohler, Hind's mother, told CTV News Calgary on Wednesday. "He was extremely pushy in getting the family together as people fell apart ... some wouldn't believe he was as much of a family man as he was. He loved the kids and all the nieces and nephews."

Kohler said she had contacted police when she hadn't heard from Hind in a few days.

"It was odd for him to be gone," she said, recalling that time in early August. "He had missed a birthday, and he hadn't called in a certain amount of time, and that was just not like him."

After hearing news of a body found in a burned-out white pickup truck, she called police again.

"After I contacted them, they came down and came to take my DNA, and within 24 hours, I knew that it was 100 per cent matched to my son," she said.

Edmonton police on Monday released additional surveillance footage to the public showing video of a suspect and two suspect vehicles -- a black sedan and a dark-coloured SUV -- to go with video of a truck in the Fraser neighbourhood between 11:45 p.m. on Aug. 3 and 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 4.

Police would not confirm if Hind's death was drug- or gang-related.

Anyone with information about Hind's death is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

With files from Ctv News Edmonton's Nav Sangha and CTV News Calgary