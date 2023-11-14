Edmonton hospital pauses admissions to insulin pump program

The Grey Nuns Community Hospital in southeast Edmonton is not accepting new patients for its Insulin Pump Therapy program for six months.

Covenant Health, the company that owns the hospital, cited "capacity concerns" and "wait times for patients with gestational diabetes" as part of its decision.

"During this time, there will be no impact to patients currently enrolled in the Insulin Pump Therapy program," Covenant Health said in a statement to CTV News Edmonton.

New admissions are being referred to the Kaye Clinic and two other community programs in the Edmonton Zone, Covenant Health said.

More details to come…