The world's leaders in alcohol, drug and traffic safety have gathered in Edmonton.

The 22nd International Council on Alcohol, Drugs and Traffic Safety began Monday morning.

For more than 65 years, delegates have been meeting to discuss traffic safety, pooling ideas from around the world.

“We’ve got over 250 people here from 30 different countries, all here to learn about drugs and alcohol and the impact it has on traffic safety around the globe,” explained Laura Thue, chair of the organizing committee.

“By bringing everyone together here, we can all learn from each other and best practises in other countries where they're having successes and (learn) how we can perhaps implement some of that here.”

The conference is only held every three years and was previously hosted by Brazil, Australia, and Norway. Organizers said they were very excited to have the event held in Edmonton.

The conference will have several keynote speakers and workshops over its four-day run.