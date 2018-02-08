The Edmonton Humane Society was evacuated Thursday after two suspicious packages were found at the facility.

In posts on social media, the Edmonton Humane Society said the entire building was evacuated at about 12:40 p.m.

Police said they were called, and people were evacuated from the building.

EPS bomb techs determined the two small packages were no threat to the public, and the evacuation order was lifted at about 2 p.m.