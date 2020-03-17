EDMONTON -- Effective immediately, the Edmonton Humane Society closing its facility to the general public until further notice.

The decision was made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"During this closure we will focus on maintaining essential services, recognizing our important role in the community to serve pets in need," a statement from EHS CEO Liza Sunley reads.

Several programs and services are cancelled or postponed:

Adoptions

Bingo’s Pet Shop

Central Bark Dog Park

Dog training classes

Doggie Daycare

Dog Behaviour & Training Methodology (DBTM) course

Humane education programs, including field trips, tours and birthday parties

Corporate volunteer groups

Rentals of EHS spaces for group programs and events

PALS (Prevent Another Litter Subsidy) spay/neuter appointments

People who are impacted by the closures will be contacted directly.

A limited number of animals will be accepted going forward, including stray animals found in distress, surrendered animals in distress and transfers from partner agencies.

People must call the EHS admitting department at 780-491-3521 before bringing an animal to the facility.

The non-profit is asking for emergency foster volunteers to help ensure the facility does not go over capacity. Volunteers must not have any symptoms of COVID-19 and cannot have travelled outside Canada in the last 14 days.

Online donations will continue to be accepted but EHS would prefer not to receive donated goods at this time.