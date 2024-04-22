Edmonton Humane Society launches 'Spring them Home' adoption event

The Edmonton Humane Society is inviting families to drop in and find a new furry friend.

The "spring them home" adoption event has started and until April 28 adoption fees are reduced and all dogs will be eligible for a training class discount.

"Really hopeful that we can move a lot of animals into their new homes with loving families," said Edmonton Humane Society CEO Liza Sunley.

The promotion coincided with the return of drop-in adoption services at the shelter.

The shelter moved to appointment-only adoptions during the COVID-19 pandemic. While the system worked well, Sunley said adding a walk-in option is expected to help address a growing demand for adoptions.

Having animals able to go home on the same day is also going to help shelter residents find families faster.

"We do a really great job of giving them a wonderful experience while they're here, but there's nothing like being in a home with a family, so we're always really focused on being as efficient as we can," Sunley added.

The society still offers appointments and meet-and-greets for families to meet new pets and make sure their existing animals get along with any potential adoptees.

For more information, visit the Edmonton Humane Society website.