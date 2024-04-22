EDMONTON
    • Edmonton Humane Society launches 'Spring them Home' adoption event

    Dogs at the Edmonton Humane Society. Tuesday July 28, 2020 (Carlyle Fiset/CTV News Edmonton) Dogs at the Edmonton Humane Society. Tuesday July 28, 2020 (Carlyle Fiset/CTV News Edmonton)
    The Edmonton Humane Society is inviting families to drop in and find a new furry friend.

    The "spring them home" adoption event has started and until April 28 adoption fees are reduced and all dogs will be eligible for a training class discount.

    "Really hopeful that we can move a lot of animals into their new homes with loving families," said Edmonton Humane Society CEO Liza Sunley.

    The promotion coincided with the return of drop-in adoption services at the shelter.

    The shelter moved to appointment-only adoptions during the COVID-19 pandemic. While the system worked well, Sunley said adding a walk-in option is expected to help address a growing demand for adoptions.

    Having animals able to go home on the same day is also going to help shelter residents find families faster.

    "We do a really great job of giving them a wonderful experience while they're here, but there's nothing like being in a home with a family, so we're always really focused on being as efficient as we can," Sunley added.

    The society still offers appointments and meet-and-greets for families to meet new pets and make sure their existing animals get along with any potential adoptees.

    For more information, visit the Edmonton Humane Society website.

