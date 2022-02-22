Edmonton improv theatre bringing the laughs to Old Strathcona

A long-running improv theatre in Edmonton will be moving to its forever home in Old Strathcona.

Rapid Fire Theatre (RFT) has been providing laughs to the community since 1980, and now it'll have its own location in the Strathcona Exchange Building.

In an announcement Tuesday, RFT said it’s been a goal to move back to south-central Edmonton for the last 15 years.

The group called the move “full-circle,” as two decades ago, improv actors used to perform there weekly for late-night audiences at The Varscona Theatre.

The Strathcona Exchange Building was formerly known at the Telephone Historical information Society. It's located about one block away from Vascona.

“It’s such a rare thing to find a theatre space designed primarily for improv,” Matt Schuurman, the artistic director, said.

Work has already begun on transforming the “phone-exchange-turned-museum” into an improv theatre.

The redesigned location will offer RFT more space for existing programming, as well as more room for instructional and administrative space.

“Our new home has been designed to create incredible experiences for both audiences and performers,” Schuurman added.

RFT plans to open its new doors to the public sometime this year.