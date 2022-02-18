Edmonton Institution staff members assaulted while responding to 'altercation'

Two staff members at the Edmonton Institution were assaulted as they broke up a "physical altercation" between two inmates, Correctional Service Canada says.

According to officials at the maximum-security institution, the assault occurred on Thursday.

Injured staff members were taken to an area hospital outside the prison. Correctional Service Canada said in a statement that one inmate was injured and was also treated at an outside hospital.

The Edmonton Police Service has been notified of the incident and is investigating.

"The assailant has been identified, and the appropriate actions have been taken," Correctional Service Canada said.

"The safety and security of institutions, their staff, and the public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system."