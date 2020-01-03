EDMONTON -- A new report from a travel data provider lists Edmonton International Airport as among the world's most punctual airports.

OAG's annual report examining on-time performance ranked EIA as 20th in its medium-sized airport category with a 79.89 per cent on-time performance score.

The report defines on-time performance (OTP) as flights that arrive or depart within 15 minutes of their scheduled times.

Airports in Panama City (Panama), Cape Town (South Africa), and Ankara (Turkey) topped the medium category.

Despite a rising tide of frustration against airlines as fees increase and seat space shrinks, OAG data analyst John Grant said airlines and airports “are reaching near peak operational OTP across the world.”

Calgary's YYC ranked 17th among large-sized airports with an 80.72 per cent score, ahead of airports in San Diego and Philadelphia.

Edmonton and Calgary's airports were the only Canadian facilities to reach the top 20 for on-time performance.

