Edmonton International Airshow cancelled after Snowbirds crash in B.C.

The Edmonton International Airshow scheduled for Aug. 12-14 has been cancelled following the crash of a Snowbirds plane in northern B.C. earlier this week.

The crash, which happened shortly after the plane took off from the North Peace Regional Airport in Fort St. John on Tuesday, is under investigation.

Organizers say challenges scheduling military assets due to “world events” was also a factor in the show’s cancellation.

Anyone who purchased tickets to the show will be refunded in full. Refund inquiries can be submitted to 2022@rweevents.ca.