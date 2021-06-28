EDMONTON -- The heat wave in Alberta has already caused Jasper to set an all-time record high (37 degrees on Sunday).

In Edmonton, we may break into the Top 5 hottest days on record before the week is out.

In fact, the city might see one or two days crack the Top 5.

Top 5 hottest days

Here are the only days that have been 35 degrees or hotter in Edmonton (since records began in the late 1800s):

June 29, 1937, is the hottest day with a high of 37.2 degrees.

We’ve broken 36 degrees one other time, in early July of 1924. The three-day stretch from July 1-3 that year holds three of the top five spots on the list.

There have been a number of 34-degree days in Edmonton - most recently in 2018, 2015, 2008, 2006 and 2002. (hat tip to @yegwxnerdery for digging up that stat).

The city will get daytime highs in the 34-to-38 degree range Tue/Wed/Thu. So, by the end of the week…that top five list may look a lot different.