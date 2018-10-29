Eleven candles were lit at an Edmonton synagogue Monday night to remember the eight men and three women killed at a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday.

A large crowd gathered at the Beth Israel Synagogue in west Edmonton to pay tribute to the 11 people gunned down at the Tree of Life Synagogue.

“The victims must be honoured and the community must be given time to process and heal,” Jewish Federation of Edmonton President Steven Shafir said. “The Jewish community of Edmonton has been affected by the horrific events in Pittsburgh. Many of us had friends or family there.”

Mayor Don Iveson also attended the memorial.

“We gather to commemorate the peaceful and heroic lives that were shattered, ended by violence in the peace and tranquility of a synagogue,” Iveson said at the bimah.

Debby Shoctor, the Jewish Federation of Edmonton's CEO, said the local Jewish community is worried about the severity of the attack.

“People are very upset. They’re devastated and they’re worried. … We have acts of vandalism on a regular basis…hate mail on a regular basis, but this brings it to a new level.”

The Pittsburgh attack was the largest anti-Semitic tragedy in North American history.

With files from Matt Woodman