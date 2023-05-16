Edmonton just had its hottest start to May

It's been an historic first two weeks of May in Edmonton. No other year has had an average high or low warmer than what we just experienced.

Weather stat wizard @yegwxnerdery pointed this out on Twitter this morning. So, credit where it's due - Chris does great work.

You can find his graph here.

The average high for Edmonton from May 1-15, 2023, was 23.8 degrees.

That's more than six degrees above the long-term average of 17.7 C.

It's also almost two full degrees hotter than the previous record.

The average low was 10.8 C which is just less than six degrees above the average of 5.0 C.

That breaks the old record of 7.5 C by a little more than 3 C.

For reference, 2022 had an average high of 15.6 C and an average low of 4 C.

These are the 10 hottest years for average high in Edmonton from May 1-15:

2023: 23.8 degrees 1900: 22.0 1897: 21.6 2018: 21.4 2016: 20.9 2013: 20.7 1949: 20.7 1980: 20.6 1924: 20.4 1890: 20.4

These are the 10 warmest years for average low in Edmonton from May 1-15: