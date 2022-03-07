Edmonton lifts parking ban Monday afternoon

Edmonton is lifting its citywide parking ban on Monday at 3 p.m.

The city called a parking ban last Friday after heavy snow on Thursday and that day.

City roads cleared arterial and collector roads, bus routes and roads within business improvement areas.

“We want to thank Edmontonians for moving their vehicles,” said the City of Edmonton's Andrew Grant. “We know it's late in the season and we have had a lot of snow this winter, so seeing cooperation from residents is always appreciated. ”

Edmonton does not anticipate it will call a Phase 2 parking ban.