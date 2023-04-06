Edmonton making Forbes list of top travel destinations a sign of what's to come, say local business owners
Forbes disagrees with Toronto Life: Edmonton does have good food and a fun vibe. That's the review of Alberta's capital city in a recent Forbes list of the best places in the world to visit in 2023.
Fresh high-quality cuisine, Indigenous culture, and a variety of ways to enjoy the Alberta outdoors is what earned Edmonton a spot, Kelsey Marie from Travel Noire told CTV News Edmonton on Wednesday.
"I thought that Edmonton was going to be, like, maybe a small city with a few cool places to visit," she recalled.
Instead, she left thinking, "Wow, this is a really dope, vibrant city with a lot to offer."
Edmonton and Victoria, B.C., were the only North American cities to make the list.
Marie, who lives between New York City and Atlanta, had not heard of Alberta's capital before she was invited by the province.
In early March, she went on a two-day food and art tour of Edmonton, staying at the JW Marriott in ICE District. She snowshoed and watched bison – two firsts – in Elk Island National Park, before ending the trip in Alberta's mountain parks.
In Forbes, she encouraged others visiting Edmonton to learn about Indigenous culture and history by visiting Whiskeyjack Art House, Bearclaw Gallery and Fort Edmonton Park's Indigenous Peoples Experience.
"[Visiting Whiskeyjack Art House] was a unique experience because I'm not really used to going to art galleries and seeing work by Indigenous artists," Marie explained.
"These artists weren't there physically, but I felt them and their love and respect and honour for their people and their heritage and their culture through their work."
"I love that she felt that. Very grateful that it's not only seen, but felt," co-owner Lana Whiskeyjack told CTV News Edmonton, calling her family's name appearing in Forbes "pretty amazing."
She had been surprised to hear Marie had visited the art house – which some community neighbours have yet to find, she joked – but acknowledged it has a role in drawing visitors.
"I'm an artist, as well. And I teach art. And so art is this universal language of being able to, again, bridge those stories and connect people who never hear these stories.
"Indigenous art and Indigenous stories are such an important root to the landscape here in Treaty 6 – well, across our nation – and so being able to share our stories to a global audience is so important to our collective identities."
'THERE'S INCREDIBLE STUFF HERE'
In her Forbes piece, Marie also specifically mentions Fu's Repair Shop's Chinese fusion menu and RGE RD's "Road Trip" blind-tasting adventure.
She described the city's culinary scene as full of surprises and the craft beer scene as "exploding" after samping the menus at The Monolith and Biera, noting, like RGE RD, they centred on fresh and local ingredients.
"I thought that was really impressive and you can really taste it in the food," Marie commented.
The Monolith and Biera both fall under the Blind Enthusiasm Brewing umbrella. Owner Greg Zeschuk acknowledged his business, like many others in the city, have capitalized on being located in an agricultural hub.
"We literally know the names of most farmers that provide us products. And a lot of Edmonton restaurants do that," Zeschuk said.
"Everything that Chef Winnie [Chen] and I like to put on our menus has to be something that's clean, fresh, locally sourced is preferable," echoed Fu's Repair Shop general manager and cocktail creator Nicole Williams.
Both coloured Edmonton's culinary landscape as underrated.
"You'll see in a big city like Los Angeles, if I want to get really great Vietnamese food, I have to travel really far. If I want to get African food, I need to travel. Within Edmonton, you have amazing examples of food from all over the world within 15, 20 minutes," Zeschuk said.
"That's 100 per cent accurate. I think walking around our city and going to the different neighbourhoods, you see the diversity, you see all these amazing little restaurants and stores that you can go into… Growing up, that's what I did," Williams told CTV News Edmonton.
"I think a lot more people are coming through the city because a lot more development's happening – and once they're starting to realize what we have to offer, I think it's just going to push us even further into this new world of cuisine and cocktails."
Zeschuk added: "We're usually a jump point to other type of touring, but I think when people realize they stop in Edmonton for a couple days, they'll discover there's incredible stuff here."
Marie's final assessment was that, "Edmonton, to me, has this really cool energy where I can feel that the young people there are working to make Edmonton a top destination."
Williams noted that was part of the inspiration behind Fu's.
"Everybody always talks about leaving Edmonton because there's so much cooler places to go, but let's just put in the work and make Edmonton the place to go," she said. "And that's what's working so far."
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Kenny
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warming trend begins
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
MPs accuse officials of obstructing study on alleged foreign meddling in elections
Members of a parliamentary committee say they continue to wait for information about when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was briefed about Beijing's alleged interference in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections.
Quebec ice storm: Work underway after a million households plunged into darkness
Hydro-Quebec hopes to restore power to 70 to 80 per cent of customers by Friday night, officials said Thursday morning. More than a million households are still in the dark after freezing rain tore through the province, blacking out neighbourhoods and downing trees.
Further intel on interference rapporteur Johnston's mandate made public, including per diem
Additional intel on what foreign interference special rapporteur David Johnston will be empowered to dig into and access in terms of secret documents has been made public, as has his per diem for what's being described as a 'part-time' role. Here is everything we now know about what Johnston is being asked to look into, and how much he's set to be paid.
Memorial University president removed after Indigenous claims scrutiny
The president of Memorial University has been removed from her role. The move comes after questions were recently raised about her claims of Indigenous heritage.
14 Canadians detained in northeastern Syria on their way back to Canada: Global Affairs
After more than four years of living in an open air prison, 14 Canadians detained in northeastern Syria are on their way back to Canada, Global Affairs announced in a statement Thursday.
In pictures: Major snow, ice storm rips through five provinces
A round-up of ice storm photos and videos in Quebec, Ontario as the Colorado low finishes dumping freezing rain on Canada's east coast.
Dramatic photos show how storms filled California reservoirs
Now, 12 of California's 17 major reservoirs are filled above their historical averages for the start of spring. That includes Folsom Lake, which controls water flows along the American River, as well as Lake Oroville, the state's second largest reservoir and home to the nation's tallest dam.
This is the moment lightning struck the CN Tower during Ontario storm
As thunderstorms and freezing rain pummeled much of southern Ontario Wednesday, a video captured in downtown Toronto shows the moment a bolt of lightning struck the tip of the CN Tower.
Why Russia and Ukraine are battling so hard for one small city
Over 90 per cent of its residents have fled, much of it lies in ruins, tens of thousands have been killed, and its strategic importance has been played down by the Pentagon and NATO chiefs. Yet Russia and Ukraine are still battling for the small city of Bakhmut.
Calgary
-
$5.4M in cocaine seized, 2 arrested by Calgary police in nationwide drug trafficking operation
Calgary police, with assistance from agencies in Edmonton, Vancouver and the U.S., have seized 90 kilograms of cocaine that they say was part of a Canada-wide drug trafficking operation.
-
Alberta government promises to boost access to surgeries, tackle wait times
The Alberta government says improvements are being made when it comes to those waiting for surgical procedures but a recent poll suggests Albertans believe investments in health care aren't providing results.
-
Calgary breaks ground on Stampede Trail redevelopment
The Calgary Municipal Land Corporation broke ground Thursday on the $20-million Stampede Trail redevelopment plan.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. mom says more funding is needed for kids with special needs after school lockdown incident
A Saskatchewan mother is pleading for more education funding to support students with special needs after an alarming incident involving her son.
-
Protestors rally in Saskatoon against RBC’s support of fossil fuel projects
Protestors gathered at Saskatoon’s Kiwanis Park to protest the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) Wednesday.
-
Inquest scheduled into in-custody death of Sask. woman
A public inquest into the death of a woman at the Pine Grove Correctional Centre in Prince Albert is scheduled for next month.
Regina
-
City investigating potentially harmful contaminated soil in A.E. Wilson Park
The City of Regina said that recently conducted soil testing in A.E. Wilson Park revealed an area with soil contamination that is potentially harmful to both humans and pets.
-
Regina police identify 33-year-old man as city's second homicide victim of 2023
A death investigation that began on Wednesday is now the city’s second homicide of 2023, Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.
-
'Fighting for his rights': Sask. man with schizophrenia allegedly denied SAID benefits after being injured in fire
Jennifer Flesjer says her brother, Jeffrey, is being denied his Saskatchewan Assured Income Disability (SAID) benefits after being grievously injured in a house fire in Regina.
Atlantic
-
Schools closed, hundreds without power after freezing rain in the Maritimes
It’s an extra long Easter weekend for some students in the Maritimes. Snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain caused many schools in the region to close or delay opening Thursday.
-
Child-sex offender Donnie Snook gets second shot at day parole application
A former Saint John, N.B., city councillor who is serving an 18-year prison sentence for child sex-related offences will have another opportunity to apply for day parole.
-
Prince Edward Island Liberal leader steps down after going unelected
The leader of Prince Edward Island’s Liberal Party is stepping down.
Toronto
-
Ontario to give cities flexibility to expand borders 'at any time' to build homes under new legislation
Ontario is looking to streamline its land development and growth plans, allowing municipalities to expand their borders “at any time” in order to build more homes.
-
New information emerges in case of dog walker shot at 13 times for telling vehicle to slow down
Police released new information in the case of a 65-year-old man who was shot at 13 times after gesturing to a driver to slow down on a residential street north of Toronto.
-
This is the moment lightning struck the CN Tower during Ontario storm
As thunderstorms and freezing rain pummeled much of southern Ontario Wednesday, a video captured in downtown Toronto shows the moment a bolt of lightning struck the tip of the CN Tower.
Montreal
-
Quebec ice storm: Work underway after a million households plunged into darkness
Hydro-Quebec hopes to restore power to 70 to 80 per cent of customers by Friday night, officials said Thursday morning. More than a million households are still in the dark after freezing rain tore through the province, blacking out neighbourhoods and downing trees.
-
Man in Les Coteaux, Que. dead after large tree branch falls on him
A man in his 60s is dead after a large tree branch fell on him in the Quebec town of Les Coteaux.
-
Here's a list of community centres open in and around Montreal to warm up, charge your phone
Many municipalities and boroughs in the Montreal region have opened community centres for citizens to charge their electronic devices and stay warm during the power outages caused by the ice storm.
Ottawa
-
Tens of thousands of homes, businesses in Ottawa and eastern Ontario still without power following storm
Hydro Ottawa, Hydro One and Hydro Quebec report tens of thousands of customers across Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec remain without power following Wednesday's storm.
-
Ottawa LRT service partially resumes following freezing rain shutdown
OC Transpo says the O-Train is running between Tunney's Pasture and uOttawa stations, with service running only on the eastbound platforms at Parliament and Rideau stations.
-
Eastern Ontario man killed by falling branch in ice storm
A South Stormont Township man died during Wednesday's freezing rainstorm that moved through eastern Ontario.
Kitchener
-
Guelph police now involved in Brant Avenue fire investigation
The Guelph Police Service (GPS) is now involved in the investigation of a Sunday house fire on Brant Avenue.
-
Kitchener Rangers captain Francesco Pinelli facing three game suspension
The Kitchener Rangers will be hitting the ice for game 4 against the Windsor Spitfires without their captain, Francesco Pinelli, after an incident during Tuesday night’s matchup.
-
Guelph man facing multiple child pornography related charges: Guelph police
Following a two month-long investigation, police have arrested and charged a Guelph man with possessing child pornography.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario to give cities flexibility to expand borders 'at any time' to build homes under new legislation
Ontario is looking to streamline its land development and growth plans, allowing municipalities to expand their borders “at any time” in order to build more homes.
-
Ontario government announces new rule for highways that comes with $1,000 fine
The Ontario government is proposing legislation that would prohibit most drivers from overtaking a slow-moving snow plow on a highway.
-
Mom shocked to find 'offensive' toy hidden inside Kinder Surprise
A toy has been removed from the Kinder Surprise collection after a Toronto mother complained about an “offensive” depiction.
Winnipeg
-
Armoured truck flipped over after crash into concrete pillar: Winnipeg police
Two people were sent to the hospital on Thursday morning after an armoured truck flipped over when it hit a concrete pillar in downtown Winnipeg.
-
Winnipeg got 15 cm of snow but city decided to delay plowing
Winnipeg streets were amok with stuck buses and slow-moving vehicles as the city was walloped by a major early spring snow fall – a situation some say was made worse by a city decision to delay plowing.
-
Woman to pay back $425K in stolen lottery tickets from gas station, court decides
A Manitoba justice has decided a woman accused of stealing lottery tickets over a more than four-year period while working at a gas station will have to pay back hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Vancouver
-
New Westminster nurse who called and met with former patient’s parents gets 2-day registration suspension
A nurse in New Westminster has had their registration suspended for two days as a consequence for contacting and meeting with a former patient’s parents.
-
Supreme Court of Canada won't hear appeal involving private health care in B.C.
The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear a challenge of a British Columbia law intended to preserve public health care through measures against extra-billing and certain private insurance.
-
Lockdown ordered at Port Coquitlam high school, RCMP investigating
A lockdown was ordered at a high school in Port Coquitlam, B.C., Thursday morning, as Mounties responded to “an unfolding event.”
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria police arrest man for 'targeted' arson at home of Ukrainian priest
Nearly one year after an arsonist attacked a Victoria priest's home while his wife and three children slept, a Nanaimo man is in police custody and charged with carrying out the attack.
-
Victoria homeless advocate says measures taken at Vancouver encampment unlikely to occur here
As City of Vancouver staff and police sweep through tent encampments in the city's Downtown Eastside, an island advocate says he doesn't think a similar approach will occur in Victoria.
-
B.C. adds 14,000 jobs with second-lowest unemployment rate in Canada
British Columbia's economy added 14,300 jobs in March, achieving the second-lowest unemployment rate among the Canadian provinces.