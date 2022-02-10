Edmonton man accused of sharing child pornography on social media

An Edmonton man who worked as a peace officer for Alberta Health Services has been charged with possessing and sharing child pornography.

ALERT's Internet Child Exploitation Unit opened an investigation into Simon Boutros in October 2021 after receiving a tip from the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre.

Boutros, 34, was arrested Feb. 2. He is accused of sharing child pornography via an online social media app.

Investigators say "a number" of computer and electronic devices were seized for forensic analysis.

Boutros is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 28.

An AHS spokesperson said on Thursday Boutros was on leave but that other details about his employment status could not be shared.