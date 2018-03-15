Strathcona County RCMP said an Edmonton man had been arrested and charged, after he was seen yelling outside of a Sherwood Park elementary school Thursday morning.

RCMP said officers were called to reports of a suspicious person at Westboro Elementary School just before 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

The male suspect was seen yelling and making threatening gestures, as he walked around the school’s property.

Officers arrived at the scene, and found the suspect nearby. He was arrested without incident.

The school was placed on hold and secure for about 10 minutes as police responded.

A 35 year old Edmonton man was arrested for uttering threats, and taken to the Strathcona County RCMP detachment.