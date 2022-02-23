Edmonton man arrested in Sherwood Park for fraud offences: RCMP

RCMP have arrested a man who allegedly tried to buy a vehicle with fake identification in Sherwood Park.

Mounties say on Jan. 31, a man used a fake name on an online request to a Sherwood Park dealership. A financial application submitted appeared to be fraudulent. Strathcona County RCMP Property Crime Unit took over the investigation.

20-year-old Aiman Mammeri was arrested in Edmonton on Feb. 17. He is charged with fraud over $5000, identity fraud, possession of a forged document, and possession of an identity document related to another person.

Police add that Mammeri also had multiple warrants out of Edmonton for similar offences, as well as drug trafficking.

He has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Sherwood Park on Friday.