    • Edmonton man arrested while trying to defraud 93-year-old man of $11K: RCMP

    A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
    A 38-year-old Edmonton man is in jail after he allegedly tried to steal $11,000 from a 93-year-old man.

    Strathcona County RCMP say it was part of the all-too-common "grandparent scam" that is occurring all over Alberta.

    "The unknown individual, posing as the victim’s grandson, was claiming they needed bail money to be released from jail," Const. Andrew Deme wrote in a Friday news release.

    "Investigators were able to determine that the victim’s grandson was not in jail and an investigation was launched."

    Police said officers were waiting for the suspect when he tried to collect the money from the victim on Wednesday.

    He now faces a charge of fraud over $5,000 and has been remanded into custody. He is scheduled back in court in St. Albert on Monday.

